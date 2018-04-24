24 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tanesco Told to Open Offices in Remote Areas to Improve Power Supply

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dodoma — Government has instructed the national power utility firm, Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), to open sub offices in rural areas.

The move is part of efforts to bring power services closer to the people especially in the hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, April 24, the Deputy Minister for Energy, Ms Subira Mugambo Tanesco can also conduct their activities in offices for local government authorities.

She was responding to a supplement question by Mbeya Rural MP Oran Njeza who wanted to know what the government was doing to improve power supply in rural areas.

