24 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Gold Miners Spend Sh20bn in Community Activities in One Year

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dodoma — Three gold mining companies spent a total of Sh19.88 billion in community projects last year, the Parliament heard on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

The money, according to the Deputy Minister for Minerals Dotto Biteko, was issued out through the companies' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policies in 2017.

Geita Gold Mine (GGM) disbursed Sh14.45 billion while North Mara Gold Mine gave out Sh4.25 billion as while Buzwagi Gold Mine issued Sh1.38 billion, Mr Biteko said.

He was responding to a question by Special Seats MP Vicky Kamata.

In 2018, said Mr Biteko, GGM plans to issue $1.9 million (about Sh4.3 billion), North Mara $ 333,111.39 (about Sh750 million) while Buzwagi will issue $224,215.24 (about Sh504 million).

"The money would be released before June this year," he said.

