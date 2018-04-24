Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Coach Henri Michel Dies

Former Harambee Stars coach Henri Michel has died at the age of 70, the French footballers' union (UNFP) announced on Tuesday.

The French man was hired as Stars coach in August 29, 2012 but he quit under a cloud of uncertainty two months into the job for reportedly non-payment.

Michel also coached the French national team, leading Les Bleus to the 1984 Olympic title.

"Henri Michel, a colossus of French football, left us this morning," the UNFP wrote on Twitter, adding their "sincere condolences to his family and friends".

Michel managed France between 1984 and 1988, taking over after a France team containing Michel Platini won the European Championships under Michel Hidalgo.

Born in Aix-en-Provence, Michel played in midfield for Nantes and earned 58 international caps between 1967 and 1980. He was a three-time winner of the French league title.

He sued the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to world football governing body, Fifa's Player Status Committee and the single judge of the committee ordered FKF to pay the Frenchman approximately Shs4.5 million in July 2016.

During his stint, he led Stars in two friendly matches, a 2-1 loss to South Africa in October 2012 at the Nyayo National Stadium and a 1-0 defeat to Tanzania in November of the same year.

Dennis Oliech scored Kenya's consolation in the match against Bafana Bafana, while Tokelo Rantie and an own goal from former Gor Mahia defender Chris Wekesa handed the visitors victory.

Apart from Kenya, he also coached Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea national teams.

It was his time with Morocco from 1995 to 2000 that he led the Northern African country to qualify for the 1998 World Cup staged in France.

At club level, he managed Egyptian side Zamalek, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Raja Casablanca of Morocco for two terms.

Under Michel, France made it through to the 1986 World Cup semi-finals where they lost 2-0 to West Germany.

Michel's time at the helm came to an unhappy end when his team failed to qualify for Euro 1988 and then drew 1-1 with modest Cyprus in a 1990 World Cup qualifier.