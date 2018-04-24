24 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Grief As Body of Tanzanian Killed in London Is Taken From Mortuary for Burial

By Mussa Juma

Arusha — Grief engulfed Arusha residents on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 after the body of a Tanzanian woman, Leyla Mtumwa, was taken from the mortuary at Mount Meru Hospital for burial.

The late Leyla Mtumwa (36) was killed by his husband, identified as Kemi Kasambula (38), in London, UK during the Easter weekend despite attempts by her son to save her.

After days of fundraising, Ms Leyla's body was finally brought home from the UK yesterday (on Monday).

Earlier today, the women prayed for Leyla's body before it was taken to Musjid Noor Mosque to the men to also pray for it.

