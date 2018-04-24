23 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Joy for Civil Servants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Felex Share

Cabinet has approved principles to the amendment of the Public Service Act as Government steps up efforts to give civil servants the right to collective bargaining as enshrined in the Constitution.

Civil servants have for long been advocating for collective bargaining and the amendments will remove inconsistences which have stood in the way.

This comes as Government is in the process of decompressing grades of civil servants in a bid to pay them according to experience, seniority and qualifications.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Never Invited Me to Attend Independence Celebrations - Mugabe

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, 94, has reportedly denied reports that he rejected an invitation from President… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.