24 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Craxh of Military Training Plane in Sfax - Defence Ministry Orders Initiation of Investigation

Defence Minister Abdelkrim Zbidi entrusted on Tuesday the armed forces' general inspection to initiate an investigation into the causes of the crash of a military training plane, on Monday night near the Sfax military airbase, causing the death of instructor pilot Captain Mahjoub Amri and active non-commissioned cadet Wissem Ghrab, spokesman for the Defence Ministry Colonel Belhassan Oueslati told TAP.

The military justice has also seized the case by opening a judicial inquiry into the circumstances of this air accident, the same source said.

A military plane crashed on Monday night near the Sfax military airbase during a night training exercise.

On this occasion, the ministry offers deep condolences to the families of the two victims and the National Army members.

