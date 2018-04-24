Cameroon: Women Gain Skills On Health, Leadership

Kumba — The workshop that took place recently at the Kumba City Council Banquet hall was under the theme; "A Better Me" and was organized by the founder and president of a humanitarian non-governmental organization, the Social and Medical Alliance for Research and Transformation (SMART) headed by Mrs. Malingo Namata- Elangwe.

The young girls from various institutions of learning and women from all walks of life were trained on health related issues such as; reproductive health with emphasis on menstrual hygiene , breast cancer, menopause, leadership, delinquent behavior, strategy to stay away from problems, communication and conflict management, home management, women and their legal rights, women and body language among others.

According to the founder and President of SMART, the focus on women is because women are always shying away from post of responsibilities and wanting only to have their place in the kitchen and at home, adding that most of them don't want to be at the level of decision making.

Malingo Namata reminded the over 300 women and girls who turned out for the training workshop, that the Head of State, President Paul Biya, is doing a lot with his government to empower the women, reason why, women in Cameroon today are made Ministers, Directors, SDOs, DOs, Mayors, College Principals and Magistrates.

At the end of the workshop, some participants who spoke to this reporter said the seminar was but timely adding that they had learned a lot especially on health and leadership issues which according to them have been their greatest worries. They promised to take back home what they had studied to their peers who could not make it.

The participants also appealed to the president of SMART to come back again or should organise such workshops as many times as she could so as to educate the rural women and girl children. At the end of the workshop girls between 12-18 years received menstrual hygiene kits to help them study guard against their menstrual periods in terms of hygiene.

