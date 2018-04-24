Cameroon: Councillors Urged to Emerge As Catalysts for Dev't

Mbiame (Bui) -Municipal councillors of the CPDM-run Mbiame Council in Bui Division have been admonished to be catalysts of the much needed development of the area. They have also been called upon to collaborate with the Local Support Organization,(LSO), which is elaborating and updating the Council Development Plan,(CDP).

The prescription was by the Senior Divisional Officer for Bui Division, Simon Emile Mooh at the yet-to-be received Mbiame Council complex during the ordinary council session to examine the 2017 Administrative, Management and Stores Accounts.

The SDO regretted the low income generated in 2017 and wondered aloud why Mbiame people known to be very law abiding were not ready to paying local taxes required for development. He however, acknowledged that the Administrative and Management Accounts were a reflection of the on-going sociopolitical situation that has characterized life in the Anglophone Regions with a negative effect on economic activities.

The SDO said as ambassadors of the population, the Councillors are duty bound to educate and inform citizens of council development endeavours as well as initiate projects that affect the lives of the population. He insisted that the CDP was an important document that would act as a project data bank from where all development projects for funding would be chosen.

Speaking earlier, Mbiame Council Mayor, Fonyuy Bernsah Fidelis who doubles as North West Regional Chief of Taxation said the Council succeeded in realizing only Cfa 292 million of the budgeted Cfa 732 million in 2017 in revenue representing 40 percent while expenditure stood at FCFA 141million representing 20 percent.

The Mayor hailed the Head of State, HE Paul Biya for the creation of the new Ministry in Charge of Decentralization and Local Development and the reappointment of Philemon Yang as Prime Minister, Head of Government. He reminded councillors of the impending municipal elections and said those who had not worked hard still had time to make amends.