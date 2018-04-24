Cameroon: Oku, Mbesa Communities Enhance Reconciliation Process

Mbesa — From the look of things; the people of Mbesa, Boyo Division and Oku, Bui Division are gradually coming out of hostilities that opposed them in recent years, blamed on disputed borders. It has not been the best when open confrontations led to deaths and the destruction of property in the neighbourhoods of Mbesa and Ichim, Oku.

Both parties are currently on the right side of history with wisdom which dictates that peace and good neighbourliness pays. It is against this back drop that Oku and Mbesa are on a fast track towards reconciliation. This is evident in moves that seek to pacify, build trust and confidence among the communities who claim a common origin and common ancestors.

In effect, the Oku and Mbesa communities in Bamenda have committed to enhance togetherness and showcase unity by sustaining the ongoing reconciliation process. It was joyfull to see members of the Oku Cultural and Development Association (OCDA), and the Mbesa Area Development Association (MADA), together on April 8, 2018.

The event in the neighbourhood of Ntabessi, Bamenda was a visit by MADA Members to help raise funds for the construction of a cultural Centre for OCDA.

The event which featured cultural dances from Mbesa raised Cfa 311.425. It was a moment for the President of OCDA Bamenda branch; Jumbam Constantine Ngek to salute the initative which according to him comes to enhance fruitful meetings and exchanges to reestablish good relations back in their Oku and Mbesa ancestral homes.

The Bamenda branch President of MADA, Ndosak George told our reporters that their initiative was inspired by the good faith to sustain the reconciliation process. He described their outing towards the Oku community as a family fellowship that inspires hope.