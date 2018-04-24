Cameroon: Works to Kick-Start On Fundong Modern Market

Fundong — Curtains dropped on the 2017 Administrative, Management and Stores Accounting session of the Fundong council on April 13, 2018 with the Mayor, Awoh Ndang Denis hailing the National Community Driven Development Program, (PNDP) and FEICOM for helping the municipality with giant investment projects. It was against this backdrop that the Mayor revealed that phase one works on a modern market for Fundong will soon kick start. It is worth cfa 250 million with funding from FEICOM.

The project to feature 108 market sheds is expected to enhance the economy of the municipality. It was also thanks to FEICOM that the municipality sounds off with a town hall and the realization of the IBAM water project while the PNDP is playing a front role in the construction of some classrooms, a VIP toilet, portable water and offices in the council area. It emerged from the session that the council will soon begin construction work on the Meshang bridge in Akeh with PNDP funding.

Away from that; the council's local revenue helped in the construction of some box culverts, bulldozed roads linking Ngwah- Isaiabuh, Ijim- Mboh, Abaikang-Abahli, Boyui- Nkomkom, Meli III- Meli IV, GHS Aduk- GS Aduk, reinforced the Fundong- Atoini- Ngwainkuma- Bainjong- Mentang water schemes, rehabilitated street lights in Fundong and helped the roofing of classrooms in G.S.S Ajung.

Meanwhile; the public Investment budget helped the council to construct a Modern integrated health Centre at Akeh Village, constructed and equipped some classrooms at GS Mual and GNS Aduk, supplied materials for pupils living with disabilities in GS Fundong, supported the fight against non biodegradable plastics and encouraged best practices in livestock activities. In the short and long of it, the rate of realization of the 2017 budget stood at 70 percent with revelations that the situation was helped by additional council taxes, grants from FEICOM, subventions from the PNDP and decentralized funds.

Literature at the session revealed that the council had an increase of 22.32 percent in management totals with cfa 524.615.934 in 2017, up from cfa 418.875.360 in 2016. It also emerged that the increase was thanks to external revenue because the socio- economic crisis rocking the North West region is not helping matters for internal revenue collection with a 30 percent drop from cfa 90.338.626 in 2016 to cfa 63.394.698 in 2017.

The session also launched the updated Council Development plan process and follow up of the local solutions by the chosen Local support organization. The Council session equally celebrated the election of one of theirs, Councilor, Ajuoh Ngam Honore as the pioneer Senator from the municipality following the March 25,2018 Senatorial elections.