Ghana Beyond Aid Is Fight for Economic Emancipation - Vice President Bawumia

press release

After a successful fight for political freedom, Ghana is once again leading the rest of Africa in a fight for emancipation, this time for economic freedom, Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated.

According to Dr Bawumia, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of a Ghana beyond aid, which should eventually lead to an Africa beyond aid, underpinned the vision of an economically-emancipated Africa.

He was speaking when the former President of Cape Verde, Pedro Verona Rodrigues Pires, called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday.

The Vice President commended the former Cape Verde President, who was awarded the Mo Ibrahim Prize for Leadership after his term ended in 2011, and described him as a role model for those privileged to serve.

Former President Pires is in Ghana to deliver the 6th Edition of the Africa Leadership Lectures of the University for Development Studies, Tamale.

H.E. Pires recalled his days in Ghana, when he arrived in 1962 as a Freedom Fighter.

He said he had high regard for President Akufo-Addo's stance on matters affecting the African continent, as well as Ghana's economic and political stability.

"Ghana is a shining example for the rest of Africa, and I sincerely hope it is sustained and enhanced," he indicated.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yebaoh)