Somalia: Somali Parliament Registers Candidates for the Speaker Election

The interim parliamentary electoral committee is registering for the second consecutive day the candidates vying for the seat of the house's speaker.

Five candidates, including former speaker Sheikh Aden Madobe and the minister of water and Energy Salim Aliyow Ibrow, were registered on Monday ahead of the election on 30th April.

The organizing committee of the election said in a statement on Sunday that any candidate from the cabinet who is standing for the speaker should resign before his registration day.

The vote came after the former speaker of Somalia's parliament Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawaari has resigned warly this month after few weeks of political standoff among the MPs.