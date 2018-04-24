24 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Attack On AU Peacekeepers' Base Near Mogadishu

Heavily armed Al-Shabab militants have launched an overnight attack against AMISOM military base in the vicinity of Elasha Biyaha, located on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

Residents reported that units from Al-Shabaab carried out the assault in the early hours of the night on Burundi forces based at Arba'ow area, near Elasha Biyaha.

"We heard a lot of heavy gunfire and grenade explosion," a resident who asked to remain anonymous, told Radio Shabelle over the phone.

There were no immediate reports on casualties, and Al-Shabaab said in a statement that its fighters inflicted heavy casualties on the AMISOM troops in the base during the gunfight.

This comes amidst a time where the Al-Shabab, a militant group linked with Al Qaeda has threatened to step up its attacks against Somali and African Union forces in the country.

The 22,000-strong AU force in Somalia [AMISOM] has made key gains against the militants in recent years, pushing them out of several strongholds in the southwest of the country.

