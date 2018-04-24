Angola Improves Strategic Airspace Management

Luanda — Angola and Canada last Thursday signed a civil aviation service agreement aimed at improving the strategic management of national airspace.

According to press release, which reached ANGOP on Monday, the materialization of this agreement will guarantee the full coverage of communications, air navigation and surveillance of the airspace of the Flight Information Region (RIV) of Luanda.

The document, signed by the Chairman of the National Company for the Exploration of Airports and Air Navigation, Manuel Ceita, and the vice president of Canada's Intelcan, Bernard Goyette, foresees for the provision of services, equipment and technical assistance.

Intelcan will be able to implement HF (High Frequency) communication systems in several airports in the country to reinforce communications and the aerial surveillance system.

In the light of the four-year contract, Intelcan is to install 14 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) satellite stations for the expansion of the VHF-ER (very high frequency wave) system and air traffic management systems (ATM) and voice communication control (VCCS).

The Canadian firm will also install nine stations of the ADS B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast) systems of the Ground Based and Space Based models, as well as providing consulting services, training of 20 maintenance technicians and an equal number of air traffic controllers.

In the field of navigation, it should intervene in the airports of Saurimo (Lunda Sul), Ondjiva (Cunene) and Huambo, with the assembly of traffic control and monitoring equipment, namely two ILS and two VORs.

This is the second phase of the Civil Airspace Control Management Programme (PGCEAC), signed between the two companies, the first one, signed in October 2013, aimed at enabling the country to have a modern system of communication, navigation, maintenance and control of national airspace.

VHF stations enable ground-to-air communication between the aircraft pilot and the ground-based air traffic controller, allowing the transmission of Air Traffic Control (ATC) messages in Terminal Control Areas (AFIS, TWR and APP) and en-route (ACC) through VHF remote stations.