23 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Announces New Satellite

Luanda — The minister of Telecommunications and Information Technologies, José Carvalho da Rocha, has announced officially the construction of a new Angolan satellite, whose completion is set for within one year and half.

José Carvalho da Rocha disclosed such information at an interview to the state-owned "Jornal de Angola" newspaper, published this Monday (23 April).

Meanwhile, still on Monday, representatives of the Russian firm that built the technological equipment that would be Angola's first satellite (dubbed Angosat-1) are scheduled to give a press conference, in Angola, regarding the situation of that satellite, which was launched in December last year, in Russia.

The satellite, which cost the Angolan state USD 320 million, was sent into orbit through the rocket Zenit, however it was afterwards reported that Angosat-1 was no longer transmitting telemetric data.

According to the said newspaper, the minister assured that the next satellite will be more sophisticated and greater in capacity than Angosat-1.

As regards Angosat-1, José Carvalho da Rocha said that after being launched into orbit "disruptions were recorded" in its functioning, however without providing more concrete data.

In view of the situation, a Russian delegation is in Angola to provide clarification about the situation with Angosat-1.

ANGOP has learnt that Angosat-1 is protected with an insurance of USD 121 million, which covers the total cost of replacement.

