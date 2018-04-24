Angola: Justice Must Be Active and Incisive - Attorney General

Luanda — Angola is calling for an increasingly active and incisive justice system, especially with regard to combating crimes that are most harmful to the interests of the state, safeguarding the rights and fundamental freedoms of citizens, said on Monday in Luanda the Attorney General of the Republic, Hélder Pitta Grós.

The Attorney General said soo n Monday at the opening of the week of legality, taking place on April 23-27, in the framework of the 39th anniversary of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), to be marked on April 27.

However, the magistrate considered fundamental a greater civic, legal and an attitude of commitment of all, because the compliance of the law entails the pillar of the rule of law.

He also considered it fundamental for the State to respect the law, imposing more than mere guidance, for its effective supervision, so as to ensure its materialization.

According to him, the fight against corruption requires the involvement of all society, which must become aware of the harmful effects of corruption and takes up the challenge of the extinction of habits, practices and attitudes that are ultimately the genesis of corruptive actions, either active or passive, from the smallest to the most burdensome.