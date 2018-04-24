Angola: Armed Forces Told to Engage in Social Moralisation

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, last Monday appealed to the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) to lead the process of moralising the Angolan society.

João Lourenço, who is also the FAA Commander-in-Chief, was delivering a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed FAA Staff Chief, António Egídio de Sousa Santos, who was also promoted to the rank of four-star general.

On the occasion, João Lourenço called for commitment to the task of retrieving values, stressing that he would like to see the FAA "occupy the front side trenches in the combat for the moralisation of the society".

He reminded that the armed forces have managed to conquer the affection of Angolans, especially for their guaranteeing of the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He exhorted the FAA general officers to work with the troops in the moralisation of society and fulfilment of the role of the armed forces.

Before being appointed as FAA Staff Chief, general António Egídio de Sousa Santos was the FAA Staff Deputy Chief for Patriotic Education.

The Head of State, also swore in gen. Geraldo Abreu Muhengo Ukuachitembo as FAA Staff Deputy Chief for Operations and Development, as well as António Guilherme Herman Gonçalves Mangueira, as director of the Presidential Flights Office, and Leonel Pinto da Cruz, as director of the Special Undertakings Office.