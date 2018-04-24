24 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Enana Clarifies Safety Situation in Airspace

Luanda — The National Company of Airports Exploration and Air Navigation (ENANA) made a note of clarification on the security situation in the Angolan airspace, Monday, and considered the control system as "efficient and safe".

According to the document of ENANA, arrived in Angop, the article published in the Novo Jornal, in its edition of April 20, entitled "Released alert on imminent risk of collision of aircrafts", is false.

The note indicates that according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), depending on the flow, the air traffic control service can be provided safely and efficiently, without the State having a RADAR equipment, in the case of conventional control, which is the one practiced in Angola.

The document recalls the second phase of the agreement between ENANA and Canada's Intelcan, which includes the acquisition of emerging satellite-supported systems, which will ensure full coverage of the continental airspace covering the Flight Information Region (RIV) of Luanda.

