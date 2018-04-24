Angola: IMF to Diagnose Angola's Financial Problems

Luanda — A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will travel to Angola to diagnose financial problems in response to the support requested by the Angolan Executive for an unfunded programme under the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).

The information was released on Sunday (22) by the director of the IMF's African department, Abebe Selassie, in Washington, who stressed that the team will assess issues such as macroeconomic, fiscal and exchange rate reforms.

Abebe Selassie highlights the fact that the Angolan government had expressed the interest of reforms to diversify the economy and not depend on oil.