Southern Africa: SADC Heads of State and Government Summit Kicks Off

Photo: http://www.dirco.gov.za/Flickr

President of Zambia Edgar Lungu, President of the DRC Joseph Kabila, Swaziland King Mswati iii, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Angola João Lourenço, President of Namibia Hage Geingob, Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu.

Luanda — The Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) kicked off on Tuesday morning, in Luanda, to analyse the political situation in the DR Congo, Lesotho and consolidate aspects relating to the southern Africa region, among other issues.

The SADC Double Troika meeting is being chaired by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, and also comprises the heads of State of Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, DR Congo, the King of Swaziland, the Prime Minister of Lesotho and the representative of Tanzania.

The gathering will mainly analyse the political situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Lesotho, as well as the process of consolidating democracy in southern Africa.

At present, the SADC organ of political, defence and security co-operation is chaired by Angola.