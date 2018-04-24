24 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: SADC Heads of State and Government Summit Kicks Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: http://www.dirco.gov.za/Flickr
President of Zambia Edgar Lungu, President of the DRC Joseph Kabila, Swaziland King Mswati iii, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Angola João Lourenço, President of Namibia Hage Geingob, Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu.

Luanda — The Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) kicked off on Tuesday morning, in Luanda, to analyse the political situation in the DR Congo, Lesotho and consolidate aspects relating to the southern Africa region, among other issues.

The SADC Double Troika meeting is being chaired by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, and also comprises the heads of State of Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, DR Congo, the King of Swaziland, the Prime Minister of Lesotho and the representative of Tanzania.

The gathering will mainly analyse the political situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Lesotho, as well as the process of consolidating democracy in southern Africa.

At present, the SADC organ of political, defence and security co-operation is chaired by Angola.

Southern Africa

When Malaria is Just Part of Growing Up

Growing up in West or Central Africa, malaria is the most common illness you suffer from. I would say, where I lived… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.