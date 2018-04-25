Nigeria: Police Confirm 16 Killed in an Attack On Worshippers in Benue

The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of 16 people, including two Catholic priests, in fresh attacks on Mbalon community in Gwer Local Government Area.

Mr Owoseni Fatai, commissioner, told newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi that unknown gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, opened fire on Catholic worshipers during morning Mass on Tuesday.

"The worshipers were attacked around 5 a.m. during morning Mass.

"Other victims were killed during a burial ceremony later in the day," he said.

Fatai, who described the attacks as "unfortunate", vowed to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He said that preliminary investigation had revealed that the herdsmen had stayed around the area for sometime before carrying out the attacks.

The commissioner said that more Police personnel had been deployed to the area to forestall further attacks.