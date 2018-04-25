Africa: CAF President Ahmad Congratulates Salah for PFA Honour

CAF President Ahmad has congratulated Egyptian Mohamed Salah on his decoration as Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

Salah was crowned at the awards night on Sunday, 22 April 2018, in London, becoming the first African-born player to win the honour.

The 25-year old has had a stellar season with English giants, Liverpool, breaking new grounds since joining in June 2017. A key cog in the Liverpool squad, Salah has scored 41 goals in all competitions thus far, and is also the first African to score more than 30 goals in a season in the English top flight.

"Salah has really made Africa proud. As the reigning African Player of the Year, he has proven that African players have the ability to rub shoulders with the best in the world. The African football family is proud of Salah's achievement as a true son of the soil.

"His unrivalled commitment to both club and country makes him a role model to the youth across the continent and beyond. We wish him the best in his future endeavours," Ahmad said.

With four matches to spare, the Egyptian is also the frontrunner for the top scorer prize in the Premier League, having netted 31 goals.