Kenya: Four Kenyan Organisations in the Finals of Global Hardware Competition

Nairobi — Four organisations based in Kenya have been shortlisted for the regional finals of the 2018 American Society of Mechanical Engineering showcase competition.

The four are part of eight social-minded firms from Eastern and Central Africa who will present their innovative design prototypes in Nairobi on May 10th.

This year's finalists will showcase prototypes for clean fuel, safe drinking water, infectious disease mitigation and neonatal meningitis diagnosis, among others.

The four innovators include Ishmael Hezekiah who is creating smokeless charcoal briquettes through an innovative recycling process using harvested water hyacinth and mixing it with paper sludge and charred waste biomass.

Samuel Castro has created a Biogas Milk Chiller which enables off-grid dairy farmers to store, deliver, and sell the highest possible quantity of milk while Anastasia Kaschenko is creating a new source of affordable, safe, and accessible drinking by harvesting water from the atmosphere and delivering it to communities that need it most.

George Chege is also in the finals through his Smart Brooder device that assists farmers by ensuring the conditions within the chicken brooding space are kept within optimal levels. It reduces reliance on charcoal as a source of heat by using infrared bulbs, which are highly efficient and have minimal impact on the environment.

Africa will be the second region where finalists selected from over 150 entries worldwide will compete.