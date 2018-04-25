24 April 2018

Kenya: Police Release 'Kenyatta's Daughter' After Detaining Her for Days

Tamara Risheel who claims to be Kenyatta's daughter.
By Sylvania Ambani

A girl claiming to be President Uhuru Kenyatta's unknown daughter was on Monday released from police custody after the intervention of Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua.

Tamara Risheel became an online sensation last week after pictures of her carrying a placard along Yaya Centre went viral on social media.

Clad in a black skirt and t-shirt with sunglasses, she defiantly displayed her placard that read: Meet Tamara Risheel unknown president Uhuru Kenyatta's daughter. My big dream is to meet my daddy in person for the first time. I LOVE MY DADDY.

Ms Risheel was arrested on Friday last week and taken to the Kilimani Police Station.

On Monday she was bailed out by Jaguar.

"I was informed of the girl being kept in jail following her claims and I then proceeded to go to the police station. I found out that no charges had yet been made on her and requested the police to set her free," Jaguar told Nairobi News.

Tamara Riaheel is free at Iast, thanks to the Hon. Jaguar who bailed her out. She will be on Chipukeezy show tonight 8pm for an exclusive interview ..Chipukeezy Show on Ebru TV

During interrogation, Ms Risheel told police that she is an aspiring musician and had recorded a song for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She said her mission is to be given a chance to perform the song to the president.

"I have listened to the song, and I believe with the correct guidance she can be able to become a great entertainer," Jaguar said in the telephone interview

Tamara Risheel hails from Huruma Estate. She told police that she is an orphan and lives with her brother.

