Angola: MPs Told to Interact More With Society

Huambo — The members of National Assembly of central Huambo province's Constituency Tuesday were urged to interact more with society to better contribute to the solution to the problems of the population.

The appeal was made by the local governor, João Baptista Kussumua, at the end of visit to the Office of Support for

the Constituency of the Parliamentarians.

He spoke of the need of responsible, urgent and fair interaction that ensure the improvement of the life quality of the citizens.

The governor also called on MPs to further strengthen their relationship with local government bodies to jointly address the problems that still affect the population.

He said to be pleased with the working conditions of the five MPs in Huambo.

The MPs of Huambo's province's constituency were elected in elections held in 2017, with three for the ruling MPLA and two for opposition UNITA parties

UNITA Representative Liberty Dirceu Samuel Chiyaka praised the initiative by local governor, saying that the visit marks a new era in institutional relations with MPs.