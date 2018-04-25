24 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPs Told to Interact More With Society

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — The members of National Assembly of central Huambo province's Constituency Tuesday were urged to interact more with society to better contribute to the solution to the problems of the population.

The appeal was made by the local governor, João Baptista Kussumua, at the end of visit to the Office of Support for

the Constituency of the Parliamentarians.

He spoke of the need of responsible, urgent and fair interaction that ensure the improvement of the life quality of the citizens.

The governor also called on MPs to further strengthen their relationship with local government bodies to jointly address the problems that still affect the population.

He said to be pleased with the working conditions of the five MPs in Huambo.

The MPs of Huambo's province's constituency were elected in elections held in 2017, with three for the ruling MPLA and two for opposition UNITA parties

UNITA Representative Liberty Dirceu Samuel Chiyaka praised the initiative by local governor, saying that the visit marks a new era in institutional relations with MPs.

Angola

Rafael Marques de Morais Describes His Day in Court

Today I returned to court. The judge was in no mood for jokes, berating me for my public criticism of what was decided… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.