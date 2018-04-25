Southern Africa: Angolan President Praises Unfolding Situation in DRC, Lesotho

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço believes that the steps taken in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Lesotho can contribute to the political, confidence and stability of the two countries.

João Lourenço said so at the opening of the extraordinary summit of SADC Double Troika, held in Luanda, whose the agenda is mainly focusing on the political situation both countries.

According to the Angolan Statesman, the steps taken by DRC government, under President Joseph Kabila, on implementation of key aspects, like the scheduling of the date for elections on 23 December this year, are signs that may contribute to the urgent easing of internal tensions to strengthen mutual trust between the government, the opposition and civil society.

In view of this environment, the Angolan Head of State appealed to those involved in the process to show wisdom, patriotism and maximum restraint in the most critical moments, looking first at national interests.

João Lourenço said that the new climate in DRC will help tackle differences and ensure convergence that pave way for peace, security, stability and national reconciliation.

On the other hand, the Angolan statesman expressed concern, however, about the situation in eastern DRC, where rebel groups, especially the Democratic Forces Alliance (ADF), continue to kill local citizens, both women and children, jeopardising the development of the country.

He considered the international community support for the resolution to conflict in the DRC crucial, always taking into account the positions taken by SADC and the African Union in general.

As for the situation in Lesotho, João Lourenço said that the SADC Double Troika welcomes the efforts made by the local active forces of the nation for the full political stability of that country.

Angola, he went on, with a deep sense of duty, is part of the military contingent of the regional organisation tasked with ensuring the political-military stability of Lesotho, under United Nations and the African Union on peacekeeping missions.

The SADC summit is intended to peacefully seek ways to help DRC and Lesotho overcome the political and social crisis and consolidate the democratic process in the southern region.

The Double Troika comprises Troika countries of the Defence and Security and SADC Troika.

The body of Defence and Security is made up of Angola (President), Zambia and Tanzania.

The SADC Troika integrates South Africa, the current president, Swaziland and Namibia.

The representatives of the DRC and Lesotho are attending the event as guests.