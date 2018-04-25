Angola: Luanda Governor Recommends Combat Illegal Sale of Land

Luanda — The municipality of Viana is experiencing serious problems of unlawful occupation and illegal sale of land that must be strictly dealt with.

The stance came from the provincial governor of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho.

Luanda governor was speaking at the public presentation ceremony of the new municipal administrator of Viana, André Soma, on Tuesday.

According to him, many people grab and sell land illegally in that district, especially in the Zango area.

The governor of Luanda regretted that in Zango, many sites reserved for construction of social equipment, such as soccer fields, schools, markets, are all sold.

The governor recalled that lot of the sites reserved in 2007/2008 when he was Luanda's deputy governor no longer exist.

He slammed the attitude of some citizens who occupy several hectares without doing anything in these spaces. "As example he quoted the satellite city of "quilometro 44" with around 21 hectares and 2,548 apartments. Right here, there are people with 20, 30, 100 hectares without knowing what to do, "he stressed.

Adriano Mendes de Carvalho said that the President wants to see Luanda moving forward.

To this purpose, he recommended the administrator of Viana André Soma to immediately start working on development of municipality and its inhabitants.