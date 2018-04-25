Southern Africa: SADC Welcomes N. Korea's Suspension of Nuclear Tests

Luanda — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has welcomed the efforts to reduce tension in the Korean peninsula, which led to the suspension of nuclear tests and paved the way for a direct dialogue between US and North Korea.

The recognision was expressed at the opening ceremony of SADC Double Troika Summit held in Luanda on Tuesday.

Praising the move, Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, said the reduction of tension in Korean peninsula and the suspension of nuclear tests will rid the humanity of a possible nuclear holocaust.

João Lourenço was speaking at the ceremony as host of the event and president of the regional organisation's Political Cooperation, Defence and Security Organ.

"We welcome efforts being made to reduce the tension in Korean peninsula that led to the suspension of nuclear tests, which will rid humanity of a possible nuclear holocaust," he stressed.

Also president of SADC's Political, Defence and Security Cooperation, João Lourenço

expressed concern about the increasing global tension levels, mainly, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Urging serious restraint to avoid the worsening of the complex situation, João Lourenço called for caution on dealing with the issue.

He noted that, whatever difficulty may arise in addressing this problem and seeking balanced solutions to the issue, it is and will always be important to strictly abide by the norms of international law, sovereignty and integrity of States.

The president defended dialogues to find out solution to the problem of the region.

The Summit of SADC Double Troika is co-chaired by the president of the organ of Political, Defence and Security Cooperation João Lourenço, and SADC chairman Cyril Ramaphosa.

Top in agenda is the political situation in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Lesotho.

Consolidation of democracy in the Southern Africa region, is also part of the agenda.