25 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Asked to Make Senators Refund N13.5m Monthly Allowance

By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — A Federal High Court in Lagos has been asked to order Senate President Bukola Saraki and 108 other senators to refund the N13.5 monthly allowance each of them allegedly receives.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also wants the sums returned with interest and the senators barred from ever being paid such 'unjustified allowances.'

In the Suit filed yesterday, SERAP said that the defence put forward by the senators that the said sum is contained in the Appropriations Act with different headings like medicals, travelling, etc, holds no water.

This, SERAP said, is because the Schedule of the Remuneration Act clearly makes provision for medicals, travelling etc, insisting that the senators acted above their powers by allotting to themselves the said sum of N13.5 million monthly as running cost.

