Tanzania: Fumbuka Named New Brokers Association Boss

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Stock Exchange Brokers Association (TSEA) has announced Mr George Fumbuka as its new chairman.

The statement released yesterday by TSEA said the new chairman was elected last Friday during the association's general meeting and will serve the serve the office for the next years.

"The association held its annual general meeting here and of the agendas was to elect the chairman," the statement stated.

Mr Fumbuka is the founder of Core Securities Limited, a member of the Dar es Salam Stock Exchange, broking and investment advisory firm.

Other elected leaders of the association were Mr Antoinette Ntlemo, the vice chairman, secretary, Mr Adam Walwa, treasurer, Mr Juventus Simon while Mr Thomas Samkyi and Iyen Nsemwa were both elected as board members.

TSEBA was established in May, 2000 and its members are licensed brokers of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).