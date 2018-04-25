24 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Magufuli Highlights Three Issues for Great EAC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sauli Giliard

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania

President John Magufuli has highlighted three major issues that East African region has to overcome in order to benefit its population made up of 170 million people.

Addressing East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Dodoma, Tuesday, the President said conflicts, few number of industries and absence of enough infrastructure and energy sector are factors that members of EALA should address in their meeting.

He said conflicts in some parts of the region are costing people lives, and it is the role of the EALA members to address the problem and unify all the citizens.

Dr Magufuli added that poor industrial sector in East African Community member states, now made up of six countries, are denying its people employment since "we are exporting more raw materials than finished goods."

On energy, President Magufuli said the region is producing only 6500MW which cannot support its ambition of industrialization and advised the EALA members to deliberate on the issue.

He cited Tanzania which produces only 1500MW but promised that after accomplishment of Stigler's Gorge Hydropower Project, the country will produce enough energy to support its industrial sector.

East Africa

Govt to Borrow U.S.$40 Million to Fight Sex Abuse

A Cabinet decision to borrow $40m (Shs144b) to fight sexual abuse in the country was informed by a World Bank demand for… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.