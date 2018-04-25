East Africa: Magufuli Highlights Three Issues for Great EAC

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania

President John Magufuli has highlighted three major issues that East African region has to overcome in order to benefit its population made up of 170 million people.

Addressing East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Dodoma, Tuesday, the President said conflicts, few number of industries and absence of enough infrastructure and energy sector are factors that members of EALA should address in their meeting.

He said conflicts in some parts of the region are costing people lives, and it is the role of the EALA members to address the problem and unify all the citizens.

Dr Magufuli added that poor industrial sector in East African Community member states, now made up of six countries, are denying its people employment since "we are exporting more raw materials than finished goods."

On energy, President Magufuli said the region is producing only 6500MW which cannot support its ambition of industrialization and advised the EALA members to deliberate on the issue.

He cited Tanzania which produces only 1500MW but promised that after accomplishment of Stigler's Gorge Hydropower Project, the country will produce enough energy to support its industrial sector.