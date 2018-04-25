Southern Africa: Heads of State Discuss SADC Cooperation

Luanda — Angolan President Joao Lourenço Tuesday in Luanda met separately with the King of Swaziland Mswati Dlamini III and his counterparts from Namibia Hage Geingob and DRC Joseph Kabila.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Double Troika.

The Statesmen analysed bilateral interest, under the cooperation relations among the countries and at the level of Southern Africa region.

The Summit focused on the ongoing political and military situation in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with stress to the preparations for the elections set for 23 December.

The meeting also approached the situation in Lesotho, where the country is conducting its constitutional system reforms.

The heads of State also reviewed the consolidation of democratic process in the southern region.

President Joseph Kabila (DRC) and Mswati Dlamini III (Swaziland), are not members of SADC Double Troika, but attended the forum as guests.