24 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Us Spends Usd 300mln On Fight Malaria in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Soyo — The United States spent USD 300 million on combat malaria in Angola from 2005 to date, said US ambassador to Angola, Nina Fite.

The US diplomat released the information to the press in Soyo, northern Zaire province, stressing that the assistance helped reduce child mortality due to malaria.

Nina Fite, who is on a 48-hour visit to the region, will attend the national event that mark the World Anti-Malaria Day (25 April).

"We are very proud of our work across the country because we have been able to help reduce mortality, especially child mortality, through actions to combat malaria," she said at the end of a brief meeting with the governor of Zaire province, José Joanes Andre.

Information available indicates that the US Government has international and national partners in the malaria control programme in Angola like USAID, Population Services International (PSI), Management Services for Health (MSH), Tropical Health, The MENTOR Initiative, Rede Mulher Angola and Tecno-saúde.

According to the source of the disease control programme of the provincial department of health in Zaire in 2017, the region diagnosed 129, 848 new positive cases, against the 138, 891 cases in 2016.

In this period, according to the same source, 54 people died as a result of this disease, mostly children under five years of age.

Only in January of this year the local health units diagnosed more than 17,000 cases of malaria, with the death toll still to be determined.

Angola

Rafael Marques de Morais Describes His Day in Court

Today I returned to court. The judge was in no mood for jokes, berating me for my public criticism of what was decided… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.