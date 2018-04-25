Soyo — The United States spent USD 300 million on combat malaria in Angola from 2005 to date, said US ambassador to Angola, Nina Fite.

The US diplomat released the information to the press in Soyo, northern Zaire province, stressing that the assistance helped reduce child mortality due to malaria.

Nina Fite, who is on a 48-hour visit to the region, will attend the national event that mark the World Anti-Malaria Day (25 April).

"We are very proud of our work across the country because we have been able to help reduce mortality, especially child mortality, through actions to combat malaria," she said at the end of a brief meeting with the governor of Zaire province, José Joanes Andre.

Information available indicates that the US Government has international and national partners in the malaria control programme in Angola like USAID, Population Services International (PSI), Management Services for Health (MSH), Tropical Health, The MENTOR Initiative, Rede Mulher Angola and Tecno-saúde.

According to the source of the disease control programme of the provincial department of health in Zaire in 2017, the region diagnosed 129, 848 new positive cases, against the 138, 891 cases in 2016.

In this period, according to the same source, 54 people died as a result of this disease, mostly children under five years of age.

Only in January of this year the local health units diagnosed more than 17,000 cases of malaria, with the death toll still to be determined.