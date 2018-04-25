24 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Swaziland Queen Visit Strengthens Relations With Angola

Luanda — The visit to the National Anthropology Museum by Queen of Swaziland Inkhosikat Make Mahlangu on Tuesday reinforces Angola/Swaziland relations, said the Angolan Culture minister Carolina Cerqueira.

Carolina Cerqueira was speaking to the press at the end of a visit by Inkhosikat Make Mahlangu to the Museum.

The minister who accompanied the visiting Queen briefed her on museum collection and held talks.

The Queen expressed desire to return to Angola to share with the local officials her country's rich culture, tradition and national values.

The three-floor National Museum of Anthropology was built under the National Development Plan 2013/2017.

