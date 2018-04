Luanda — The coastal Cuanza Sul province's based Recreativo do Libolo and Interclube played to 1-1 tie Tuesday.

This was at the opening of the 12th round of Soccer's First Division of National Championship (Girabola)2018, held in Cuanza Sul.

Recreativo do Libolo opened the scoring through Hervé in the 39th minute, while Kaporal leveled the score for the guest at 73 minute.

The draw enabled Interclube achieve 26 points, while Libolo moved to fifth position with 15 points.