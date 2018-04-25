Nigeria: Strike - Johesu Demarkets Tertiary Health Centres

Abuja — As the strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) continuous, the union has warned Nigerians to be wary of seeking healthcare services in all the tertiary health institutions in the country while the strike lasts.

The union said that the warning is informed by the circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) to all Chief Medical Directors (CMDs), Medical Doctors (MDs), Heads of Parastatals, Agencies and Institutions under the ministry, aimed at not only sabotaging the strike action, but also jeopardising the life of health care seeking members of the public.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, representatives of the different unions under JOHESU, said in compliance with the circular, chief executives of health institutions have now gone ahead to recruit charlatans and quacks who are mainly their cronies and relatives to hold out as healthcare professionals attending to patients in these hospitals.

According to them, "As we speak to you now, we have discovered such cases in some FMCs including in the FCT and Owerri where these quacks are now holding sway and maiming patients in the process. In one instance, an HIV negative patient has been issued with a positive result.

"We have also been reliably informed that one Medical Director, in violation of extant rules on Public Private Partnership (PPP), brought into the hospital premises his relations to help him divert patients to his private hospital and equally stationed some other quacks to help him take patients' specimens to questionable places for analyses.

"Some patients are now being issued with very doubtful Liver and Renal Function test results. No thanks to the promotion of quackery by the FMoH in these institutions to the detriment of the members of the public."

The union therefore called on the State Security Services (DSS) to beam its investigative searchlights on all the tertiary hospitals where JOHESU members are currently on strike with a view to unraveling more of these corrupt practices, criminal acts and atrocities.

In the same vein, it warned its members, especially the interns and corpers in these hospitals to ensure that they do not work without the requisite supervision by the appropriate professionals as the consequence of doing so may be incalculable.

They also urged their members to resist the temptation and lure by their detractors to take up any form of employment, locum or otherwise. They added that those found culpable shall be severely dealt with in accordance with the statutory provisions of their various professional bodies, while maintaining that the union cannot be cowed by the FMoH's threat to introduce attendance register and enforce 'no-work-no-pay' rule as neither the FMoH nor Dr Amedu is the right authority to invoke that section of the law.