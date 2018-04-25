Malawi: Better Facilities Reduce Dropouts in Thyolo

Thyolo — School drop-outs in Thyolo are decreasing following provision of toilets and change rooms built by Non Government Organizations (NGO), District Education Manager for the district, Godfrey Kubwese has said.

The Manager said this on Monday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on school drop outs in the district, where he said most pupils especially girls are retained in schools that have better facilities.

"We have low drop outs in schools. We were on 22% but now we have gone down to 18 per cent. We attribute this to better infrastructures and facilities provided by partners,"Kubwese said.

He said the introduction of change rooms, where girls change their pads during menstruation and provision of better toilets have helped in making schools conducive for learning.

A head teacher at Ntambanyama Primary School, Annie Suluma pointed out that about 30 girls have come back to school because of a nice shelter and toilets built at the school.

"Girls are very mindful of their environment and providing them with better facilities, is one way of encouraging them to remain in school," she observed.

Suluma added parents and guardians should take part and work hand in hand with organizations in promoting education and reduce school drop outs in the district by supporting them, where required.

Malawi Education Support Improvement Project (MESP) is building shelters, which work as blocks for learning in 96 schools and Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (Cadecom) are building change rooms and toilets as a way of promoting education in the district.