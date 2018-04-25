24 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Congratulates Newly Elected President of Sierra Leone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir sent a congratulatory cable to Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone on occasion of winning the presidential elections.

The President wished the newly elected president of Sierra Leone a success in his responsibilities and huge task.

He affirmed friendship and solidarity of government and people of Sudan with Sierra Leone president and people.

President said Sudan is looking forward to developing the strong relations with Sierra Leone and exerting more efforts for sake of peace and fraternity between all peoples.

Sudan

NISS Interrogates SCP Member Upon Return in Sudan

The Sudanese security service arrested the secretary-general of the Sudanese Congress Party, Mastour Ahmed Mohamed, at… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.