Sudan: Al-Bashir Congratulates Newly Elected President of Sierra Leone

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir sent a congratulatory cable to Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone on occasion of winning the presidential elections.

The President wished the newly elected president of Sierra Leone a success in his responsibilities and huge task.

He affirmed friendship and solidarity of government and people of Sudan with Sierra Leone president and people.

President said Sudan is looking forward to developing the strong relations with Sierra Leone and exerting more efforts for sake of peace and fraternity between all peoples.