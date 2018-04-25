24 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Informed On Arrangements for Launching Kassala State Development Nafir

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer has reiterated his support and blessing to initiative on nafir( Mobilization) for Development of Kassal State.

This came when the Minister met Tuesday Governor of Kassala State, Adam Jamaa and Speaker of the State's Legislative Council , Mohamed Tahir Bitai.

The Governor stated that he briefed the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs on nafir initiative set to be launched next Thursday at Guest House with participation of the State's sons living in Khartoum and would be addressed by the President of the Republic , stressing the communal efforts in achievement of development of the State.

The Speaker of Kassala State's Assembly , on his part , said the Minister was briefed on the broad Nafir of people of Kassala State set to launched with participation with all categories and sectors.

Sudan

NISS Interrogates SCP Member Upon Return in Sudan

The Sudanese security service arrested the secretary-general of the Sudanese Congress Party, Mastour Ahmed Mohamed, at… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.