Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Informed On Arrangements for Launching Kassala State Development Nafir

Khartoum — The Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer has reiterated his support and blessing to initiative on nafir( Mobilization) for Development of Kassal State.

This came when the Minister met Tuesday Governor of Kassala State, Adam Jamaa and Speaker of the State's Legislative Council , Mohamed Tahir Bitai.

The Governor stated that he briefed the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs on nafir initiative set to be launched next Thursday at Guest House with participation of the State's sons living in Khartoum and would be addressed by the President of the Republic , stressing the communal efforts in achievement of development of the State.

The Speaker of Kassala State's Assembly , on his part , said the Minister was briefed on the broad Nafir of people of Kassala State set to launched with participation with all categories and sectors.