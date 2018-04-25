Sudan: Prime Minister of Chad Arrives in Al-Genaina

He was received by Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman , Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-al-Mula Al-Haga , governors of bordering states from both Sudanese and Chadian sides and numerous ministers and holders of constitutional posts and leaders of native administration.

Al-Genaina — The Chadian Premier , Pahimi Padacke Albert arrived in Al-Genaina , capital of West Darfur State , Tuesday , to partake in the Sudanese-Chadian Borders Development Conference which would be launched today noon.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.