Sudan: Prime Minister of Chad Arrives in Al-Genaina

Al-Genaina — The Chadian Premier , Pahimi Padacke Albert arrived in Al-Genaina , capital of West Darfur State , Tuesday , to partake in the Sudanese-Chadian Borders Development Conference which would be launched today noon.
He was received by Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman , Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-al-Mula Al-Haga , governors of bordering states from both Sudanese and Chadian sides and numerous ministers and holders of constitutional posts and leaders of native administration.