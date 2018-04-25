24 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Meetings On Sudan-Egypt Electrical Connection Begin

Khartoum — The joint technical meetings between Ministry of Water Resources , Irrigation and Electricity and Egypt's Sector of Electricity and Renewable Energy commenced Tuesday at premises of Sudan's Holding Electricity Company to discuss preparation of roadmap on establishment of line linking the two countries at level of 220 kilowatts.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Electricity, Engineer Musa Omer Abul-Gasim said studies related to technical aspects of the line are ready , expecting completion of the project within four months.

He said the meeting discussed the execution timetables, exchange of experiences , development of infrastructures of electricity between Sudan and Egypt, elaborating that the electrical link between the two countries would lead to stability of national grids, open opportunities of joint investment , particularly in area of renewable energy in addition to cementing ties and boosting exchange of benefits.

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Osmama Asran indicated to importance of electrical connection between Sudan and Egypt amid rise of demand for energy , saying the link would consolidate ties of fraternity between the two people.

He called for continued improvement of electricity systems through raising the efficiency of distribution and use of energy with its all forms with aim to achieve the sustainable development , stressing continuation in exchange of expertise with Sudan in governance of electricity sector , legislations and laws encouraging investment in the sector , especially in field of renewable energy.

