Sudan: Bakri Informed On Implementation of National Animal Wealth Conference Outcome

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was acquainted with implementation of recommendations of the National Animal Resources Conference , especially the part related to raising of capacity of producers, farmers and pastoralists.

This came when the First Vice-President met athe Council of Minister s with Minister of Animal Resources , Bushara Gumaa Aror who said in press statements that the meeting reviewed the Ministry efforts to develop slaughterhouses and vaccines as well as dairy issues and self-sufficiency of dairy.

He added that he briefed the First Vice-President ion revenues of exports of animal resources which, he said, reached 386 million dollars.

The Minister said the Ministry is steadily working on implementing its plans and programs.