Sudan: VP Says Campaign to Collect Unlicensed Firearms Succeeded

Genaina, West Darfur State — The Vice President Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, has declared a success the campaign launched in the country to collect unlicensed firearms from the hands of individuals and groups in Darfur and other regions of the country.

The VP said the firearms have been the major threat to national security, economy and social cohesion. He stressed the success of the campaign has helped with the return of the refugees from neighboring countries, namely Chad and Central African Republic, to their homeland, the Sudan.

The vice president was addressing the opening session of a conference for the development of borderline are as currently in session in Genaina, the capital city of West Darfur region, near the borderline with Chad. The conference comes under the theme of "Borders: continuum not parting "

The Vice President Hassabou stressed the need to develop the crossing areas along the borderlines between the two countries in a way that would boost the economic and trade exchange and frustrate smuggling and terrorist and drug activities, citing the Boko Haram as a terrorist groups that seeks to spoil youth in the two countries.

He commended the example given by the heads of state in the two countries, President Omar Bashir of Sudan and President Idris Debby of Chad, who initiative and entertained the joint border forces that have now become a model to be copied by others for the many success they scored.

He said he would be submitting the recommendations of the meeting to the head of the state in the Sudan, for implementation, expressing his hope that these recommendations would be comprehensive and be an impetus for boosting trade and economic cooperation between the two sides.

He further proposed that the conference be held alternately in chad and in the Sudan, to assess what has been achieved and to plan for the future.