Malawi and Scotland Agree on New Bilateral Relations During Mutharika's Official Visit

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday night hosted Malawian President Peter Mutharika to a dinner at the Bute House in Edinburgh where a new joint commitment to work towards the United Nation's Global Development Goals was reached.

Former Malawi Cabinet Minister Colin Cameron was among the guests and showed the First Minister his honour Malawi bestowed him in 2017.

Cameron saved as Minister at the start of Malawi independence in 1964.

Scotland's Sturgeon and Malawi's Mutharika agreed to cooperate on health, education, human rights, governance and social enterprise during a meeting.

President Mutharika pointed out that Scotland and Malawi have long-standing bonds of friendship and shared history from the work of Scottish missionary Dr David Livingstone to the development partnerships that exists now,.

This was also echoed by the Scottish First Minister.

"Scotland and Malawi have historical and enduring ties of friendship and cooperation. We have committed today to maintain this relationship and partnership in the future," Sturgeon said.

"Thirteen years since our governments first formally approved a development cooperation agreement, I am pleased we have the opportunity to update it to reflect our commitment to the UN Global Goals, and to each other, in the signing of a new Global Goals Partnership Agreement.

"By working together on areas such as environmental sustainability, health improvement and education, we can take steps to improve the lives of those in our countries and further afield."

Andrew Namakhoma, chair of the Malawi Scotland Partnership, said: "With the signing of the new Cooperation Agreement comes the assurance of a strong people-to-people model of development which will see the two governments and civil society groups working towards equitable social development. "Thanks to the two governments for championing the model."