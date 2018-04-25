Local Internet Access Provider and telecommunications giant, Powertel Communications, has set up a sterling display of its role as a catalyst and enabler of innovative digital solutions at the running ZITF 2018 exhibition showcase.

The 2018 ZITF exhibition is running under the theme "Sustainable Industrial Development. Inclusive-Competitive-Collaborative".

Exhibiting under the theme -- Innovative Digital Solutions for Industrial Growth -- Powertel, has embraced the recently launched government ICT policy, whose thrust is that of ICT being an economic enabler for the development and establishment of sector appropriate solutions with comprehensive breath, depth, flexibility and applicability.

Powertel has been an enabler through the provision of 360 degree ICT solutions that include Voice, Internet and connectivity through creating virtual private networks. Much recently, the corporate rolled out a state-of- the art communication solution for vehicle tracking and fleet management under its broad product category of the Internet of Things (IOT).

Steps on how businesses can own the digital age

Step 1: Own a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

In Zimbabwe, ICT companies such as Powertel Communications, have long been offering VPN for real-time communication to sectors such as financial institutions (banks, insurance companies etc.), retail and manufacturing, mining, tertiary education, NGOs and also to other ICT operators.

Government departments, SMEs and private businesses in general need to leverage on the power of virtual private networking to connect remote users or regional offices to the company's private, internal network in real-time. A virtual private network (VPN) is a network that is constructed using public wires -- usually the Internet -- to connect remote users or regional offices to a company's private, internal network.

A VPN secures the private network, using encryption and other security mechanisms to ensure that only authorised users can access the network and that their data cannot be intercepted.

This type of network is designed to provide a secure, encrypted tunnel in which to transmit the data between the remote user and the company network.

Step 2: Leverage on reliable, high speed internet access

Organisations must leverage on reliable, high speed internet access to promote efficiency, transparency and increased customer convenience. While a VPN promotes internal network communication, the internet enables external communication not only with local but also with the organisation's regional and global networks. The Powertel brand has been synonymous with reliability, speed and dedicated corporate internet service offering better quality of services to the market.

For over 15 years now, Powertel has dominated in the provision of internet and connectivity solutions to most companies; Telecoms , ICTs, ISPs and IAPs;- financial institutions -- banking sector, finance houses, insurance companies; Government, municipality and parastatals; health sector, mining sector, manufacturing and production; retail sector, education institutions (universities and polytechnic colleges); churches, transport and shipping organisations, motoring sector, hospitality, SMEs and others.

In fact, the company has carried all the major telecoms and listed companies in the country and continues to do so to this day, earning it the nickname, "Carrier of Carriers" that is on its own a household name.

Powertel Communications has moved in line with the times also enabling mobility in internet access through the establishment of a mobile base station network that utilises wireless devices including phones, modems and wifi routers for access. While there exist a number of suppliers of internet services in Zimbabwe, Powertel Corporate internet and its PowerConnect retail broadband solutions have proved to be the most affordable on the market. On the Powerconnect mobile internet solutions customers have been availed the choice to signup for data from as little as $1 for 2Gb data packages, while unlimited data package on mobile internet has been pegged at $40 for the whole month.

Step 3: Go digital

The modern day customers are not only highly knowledgeable but also increasingly highly mobile due to the prevalence and adoption of a high number of digital devices and interfaces. Driven by the existent market and ICT regulatory changes, businesses today must also transform into digital customer- oriented organisations.

This demands for the adoption and use of more online and mobile customer touch points to enable seamless communication amongst customers, employees, suppliers and their respective communities.

Emails, SMS, mobile applications and social media are some of the most common digital interfaces used by companies today. ICT companies such as Powertel Communications have gone a step further to also incorporate web chat service, and online self-service support amongst some of the digital tools.

Powertel Communications is not only applying the digital tools but also enabling businesses to go digital through their professional services offering that include Domain and Email hosting, LAN installations and LAN audits and Maintenance. In the recent years due to economic pressures affecting viability, companies have resorted to cost-cutting and downsizing measures, some which have affected their internal ICT support functions.

This has seen the rise in outsourcing these services, with a one-stop shop provider being the ideal. Furthermore, the prevalence and growth of SME sector, some who prefer not to set up internal IT support, has seen the rise in demand for the one-stop-shop facility. Powertel has also ventured into Internet of Things (IoT) business currently offering fleet management solutions that businesses can also take advantage of in creating lean but efficient businesses. With the rise in IoT business and digital transformation, the conversation has now inclined towards cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

For more information on how your organisation can benefit from the most affordable internet, voice and connectivity products available on the market and be a part of the ICT digital revolution, get in touch with [email protected] for a quotation.