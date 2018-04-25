ZESA Holdings has acquired transformers worth $6,5 million in a development that will ensure reliable supplies of electricity in the Matabeleland and Midlands Provinces. The transformers, to be installed at Chertsey and Marvel substations, were secured under ZimFund, a facility that pools material and financial resources through donor community to uplift the socio-economic facilities and amenities in Zimbabwe.

Spokesperson Fullard Gwasira, said the 90 MVA transformer, to be installed at Chertsey in Gweru had come as a huge relief to institutions like hospitals, clinics, academic centres as well as consumers in general that have been subjected to frequent supply interruption due to lack of adequate capacity of the existing transformers.

"The recently acquired transformers will go a long way to ensure that a population of about two million people (in the Midlands Province), is adequately supplied with electricity," Mr Gwasira said in a statement this week.

Mr Gwasira said the new transformers would also ensure water treatment plants and pumps, sewage reticulation and other related social amenities operate efficiently."

On the other hand, the 175 MVA transformer to be installed at Marvel substation, will ensure reliable power supplies to over two million consumers in Bulwayo and Matabeleland South and North Provinces.

The oldest transformer at the substation, now 51 years has outlived its expected lifespan of 25 years, Mr Gwasira said.

"Bulawayo and its surrounding areas are of great importance as they are in the zone of Zimbabwe's second largest city and they need to be accorded the importance and priority that they deserve," said Mr Gwasira. In its continued footprint of improving the supply of electricity through transmission and distribution network rehabilitation, ZimFund has availed financial resources the installation of 50 MVA transformer at Norton substation, 20 MVA transformer at the Mpopoma and Criterion substation, 2013-MVA at Mazoe substation, rehabilitation of the Seke sewer system and the installation of electricity breakers at 14 Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company site countrywide.