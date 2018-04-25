25 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Tinubu Wants Third-Term Contestants for Lagos Political Offices to Drop Bid

By Seye Olumide and Kehinde Olatunji

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to those that have spent up to three terms in political offices in Lagos State to give room for others.

He stressed that this would give room for new ideas, brain and development thereby moving the state foreword.

Tinubu spoke at the Lagos chapter of APC stakeholder's meeting held at the party's secretariat in Ikeja yesterday.

He however urged the people to support those who have spent only one term in office, saying, "One good term deserves another."

He said: "We are here to talk about the congress, we want to appoint ward congress, local government congress and delegates. We have observed that this is the fourth year APC was established. We fought for the congress in Abuja and we got it.

We commend the leadership at the national level and all. To all of you, I want to appeal to you, those who want progress must want it for a reason. Those that are on their third term in local government, ward, state and federal levels, we thank you all please give room for others."

He also urged members of the party to assess their constituencies to know if they were well represented, as the party will not involved in selection but rather give room for those who have records of fair representations and of good character.

"Any local government, ward, state where we have violence the election will be cancelled."

Meanwhile some party members in Surulere urged the leadership of the party against the fifth term ambition of a member federal House of Representive Surulere constituency 1, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Their representative, Ambali Abayomi said: "What we are saying is that 16 years for one man in the same position is too much. He has been in the House for 16 uninterrupted years and he is asking for additional four and all we are saying is no. 20 years is not acceptable to us.

"His tenure has been fruitless, he should allow somebody else to take up the mantle of leadership. He has been rejected in Surulere and we are not going to accept him. We are sure that the leaders will support us in this."

