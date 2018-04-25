President John Magufuli yesterday outlined at least five issues that East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala) members need to work on to support the development agenda of the region.

The issues, according to him, include intra-regional diplomatic disputes, trade barriers and mistrust among member states.

Dr Magufuli also mentioned low industrialisation and poor infrastructure as major hurdles to development in the region.

Addressing Eala members who were meeting in Dodoma, President Magufuli said: "There are some disputes, which you are all aware of, that have persisted for a long time. In fact, they are playing a role in delaying the region's development.

"But it is also my wish that you, as representatives of East Africans, will be discussing possible solutions to trade barriers and how to spur investment in the region. Also, don't forget also that mutual trust in the region is important in promoting peace and unity."

On industries, Dr Magufuli challenged Eala members to help mobilise domestic and foreign investments in manufacturing and processing of natural resources.

His emphasis also was on the need to improve electricity production, which was still low compared to demand.

"The East Africa Community (EAC) has a total population of about 170 million. This is a huge market, and that is why it is important to focus on industrialisation. We cannot continue to import everything," noted the Head of State.

"You have been elected at the right time. Intra-regional trade is picking up. It has now reached $5 billion from $1.8 billion in 2005. People have a lot of confidence in you," the President said, and assured Eala members of the Tanzanian government's support and cooperation.

In his welcoming remarks, Eala Speaker Martin Ngoga mentioned progress that the EAC had made as including establishment of the East African Monetary Institution to harmonise financial policies in the region.

Furthermore, he said, they were planning to adopt Kiswahili as the official communication language in Eala sittings.

"This was discussed during the third Eala meeting, and we have found it useful, so the legislature is looking forward to using it as the official language of communication," he said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, thanked Eala members for accepting his invitation to hold their latest meeting in the country's new capital, and pledged continued support and cooperation.

"This has been an opportunity for Eala members to get to know the new capital of Tanzania. In the past, you held your sessions in Dar es Salaam. I'm glad you have accepted my invitation," said Mr Ndugai.