25 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Gains of Unido's U.S.$50 Million Programme in Nigeria'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubarkar, has said that the implementation of the new UNIDO Country Programme (2018 - 2022), would go a long way in driving Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (ISID) in Nigeria.

The Minister stated this during the validation workshop for new United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Country Programme for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Nigeria 2018 - 2022, in Abuja.

Aisha Abubarkar, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary,Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Edet.S. Apkan, noted that the new Country Programme Document had already identified major areas of intervention which would help the country to develop and grow its industrial sector.

She said: "The government and people of Nigeria are grateful to UNIDO for collaborating with other development partners, state and non-state actors, including the private sector in the country during the implementation of the UNIDO's 2013-2016, which was later extended to June 2018.

"The new UNIDO Country Programme for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Nigeria (2018-2022) has defined in clear terms projects and programmes to be embarked upon by Nigeria and UNIDO for inclusive and sustainable industrial development in line with the current economic realities of the country.

"Specifically, the new Country Programme (2018-2022)has identified intervention plans in nine thematic components as follows : industrial governance , research and statistics ; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) development ; Special Economic Zones (SEZs) , industrial parks and private sector development ; innovation, science and technology management ; agro-industry and agri-business development; minerals and metals development; trade capacity building; renewable energy development, and environmental management".

Nigeria

How Buhari Administration Encourages Human Rights Abuses - U.S. Govt

Just days before President Muhammadu Buhari meets his American counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington DC, the United… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.