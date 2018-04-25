Nigeria: 'Gains of Unido's U.S.$50 Million Programme in Nigeria'

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubarkar, has said that the implementation of the new UNIDO Country Programme (2018 - 2022), would go a long way in driving Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (ISID) in Nigeria.

The Minister stated this during the validation workshop for new United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Country Programme for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Nigeria 2018 - 2022, in Abuja.

Aisha Abubarkar, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary,Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Edet.S. Apkan, noted that the new Country Programme Document had already identified major areas of intervention which would help the country to develop and grow its industrial sector.

She said: "The government and people of Nigeria are grateful to UNIDO for collaborating with other development partners, state and non-state actors, including the private sector in the country during the implementation of the UNIDO's 2013-2016, which was later extended to June 2018.

"The new UNIDO Country Programme for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Nigeria (2018-2022) has defined in clear terms projects and programmes to be embarked upon by Nigeria and UNIDO for inclusive and sustainable industrial development in line with the current economic realities of the country.

"Specifically, the new Country Programme (2018-2022)has identified intervention plans in nine thematic components as follows : industrial governance , research and statistics ; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) development ; Special Economic Zones (SEZs) , industrial parks and private sector development ; innovation, science and technology management ; agro-industry and agri-business development; minerals and metals development; trade capacity building; renewable energy development, and environmental management".