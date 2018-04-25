Nigeria: Osinbajo Urges Tolerance As Deeper Life Opens New Auditorum

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has called on Nigerians to rise against religious intolerance in the country, assuring that the Federal Government would do everything possible to protect their rights to freedom of worship anywhere.

Osinbajo who made the call yesterday, while commissioning the 30,000 capacity new headquarters Church auditorium of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Gbagada, Lagos, said religious intolerance remained a major challenge against the country's socio-economic revival.

He assured that President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated him to intervene in areas facing such challenges to achieve peaceful co-existence among all section of the country.

He, however, lamented the increasing persecution of Christians in parts of the country including their being prevented from erecting places of worship and promised that the government would do everything within the ambits of the law to ensure the rights of all Nigerians were preserved as enshrined in the nation's Constitution.

"The persecution of Christians is on the rise. The devil is hard at work, stoking religious tension. I call on all Christians not to be broken, even as government is working hard to prevent such occurrences and protect the lives and property of every citizen," he said.

Osinbajo congratulated the General Superintendent of the Church, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi and members of the denomination for the vision and execution of the edifice and called on them to sustain the message of undiluted gospel of Christ the Church had been known for while also ensuring that the Temple of Christ, which it has built, was also built in people's hearts.

"This is one of the proud moments for me as a Christian, being alive and here seeing this beautiful edifice built solely for the propagation of the Gospel of Christ. I am proud of what has been achieved here, the amenities, the information technology (IT) architecture and ambience.

"It is my prayer that, with the way this Church has been growing, the coming Glory will be greater than the its past," the Vice President added.

Describing Kumuyi as a man of uncommon humility, he challenged the leaders and members of the Church to continue spreading the message of Christ, especially in this end time by making disciples of all nations.

He also expressed confidence that the ultra-modern headquarters would provide greater motivation and inspiration to preach the word of God with greater fervor.

Speaking, Kumuyi thanked Osinbajo for finding the time to witness the official commissioning of the new auditorium, which he described as historical in the journey of the Church towards evangelising the world.